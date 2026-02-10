Roxian Theatre to Host Kit Reveal Event

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will officially unveil its new 2026 jerseys, made by new official kit manufacturer hummel, during a free, fan-focused kit reveal party on Thursday, Feb. 26, at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks.

Join us for an evening that will feature Riverhounds players on site to reveal the new kits, a high-energy reveal video, live music, cash bar, activities for kids, an appearance by AMO and the first in-person opportunity for fans to purchase the newly released jerseys and merchandise. The team also will give away an autographed jersey to one lucky fan in attendance.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the night's program will begin at 6 p.m., when the Roxian's 1,400-capacity venue will transform into a celebration of the club and its supporters, creating an up-close, party-style atmosphere for one of the most anticipated moments of the preseason.

The kit reveal is free to attend, but fans must RSVP in advance.







