From Academy to D1: Eight Republic FC Players Earn College Commitments

Published on February 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







With student-athletes beginning to set their sights on the college stage on National Signing Day, eight players from Republic FC's youth academy joined their fellow competitors across the country to celebrate their commitment to competing at the next level.

Republic FC's academy has built a strong tradition of preparing players for the next stage of their soccer journey. Over the last 11 seasons, the club has seen more than 80 graduates have moved into college programs, including nearly 40 who have received academic and athletic honors from the Big Ten, Pac-12, MVC, United Soccer Coaches, Big 8, Ivy League, and more.

"Our players go on many different paths. You see it with those who have earned Academy contracts with the first team, those who have signed pro contracts, and those like the players today who are advancing to play in college," said Academy Director Eder Quintanilla.

He continued, "Today is a special moment for these players and their families. Their success is the proof of the collective effort we have as a club, from our academy coaches, to the first team, and the front office."

"The Academy exists for many functions," said Republic FC First Team Head Coach Neill Collins. "We want to see these players progress in their careers. For some, the best option is for them to go straight to the professional level, for others, the best choice is to go to college. And the more opportunities we can provide during players' time with us, the more we set them up for success."

Players signed to college programs

Adrian Alvarenga - University of Portland

Austin Thum - University of Akron (Oak Ridge High School)

Jake Kobane - Boston University (Christian Brothers High School)

Luke Strassburg - San Diego State University (Elk Grove High School)

Max Petersen - UC Sanra Barbara (Oak Ridge High School)

Peyton Marmion - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (Jesuit High School)

Reid Paskey - Stanford University (C.K. McClatchy High School)

Rohan Chivukula - American University (Folsom High School)

These eight players also represent the wide range of local youth clubs that continue to make Northern California one of the top competitive regions in the country. In addition to Republic FC, they have also featured for El Dorado Hills Soccer Club, San Juan Soccer Club, Sacramento United, Davis Legacy, Sacramento Soccer Alliance, and Elk Grove Soccer Club.







