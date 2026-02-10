From Academy to D1: Eight Republic FC Players Earn College Commitments
Published on February 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
With student-athletes beginning to set their sights on the college stage on National Signing Day, eight players from Republic FC's youth academy joined their fellow competitors across the country to celebrate their commitment to competing at the next level.
Republic FC's academy has built a strong tradition of preparing players for the next stage of their soccer journey. Over the last 11 seasons, the club has seen more than 80 graduates have moved into college programs, including nearly 40 who have received academic and athletic honors from the Big Ten, Pac-12, MVC, United Soccer Coaches, Big 8, Ivy League, and more.
"Our players go on many different paths. You see it with those who have earned Academy contracts with the first team, those who have signed pro contracts, and those like the players today who are advancing to play in college," said Academy Director Eder Quintanilla.
He continued, "Today is a special moment for these players and their families. Their success is the proof of the collective effort we have as a club, from our academy coaches, to the first team, and the front office."
"The Academy exists for many functions," said Republic FC First Team Head Coach Neill Collins. "We want to see these players progress in their careers. For some, the best option is for them to go straight to the professional level, for others, the best choice is to go to college. And the more opportunities we can provide during players' time with us, the more we set them up for success."
Players signed to college programs
Adrian Alvarenga - University of Portland
Austin Thum - University of Akron (Oak Ridge High School)
Jake Kobane - Boston University (Christian Brothers High School)
Luke Strassburg - San Diego State University (Elk Grove High School)
Max Petersen - UC Sanra Barbara (Oak Ridge High School)
Peyton Marmion - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (Jesuit High School)
Reid Paskey - Stanford University (C.K. McClatchy High School)
Rohan Chivukula - American University (Folsom High School)
These eight players also represent the wide range of local youth clubs that continue to make Northern California one of the top competitive regions in the country. In addition to Republic FC, they have also featured for El Dorado Hills Soccer Club, San Juan Soccer Club, Sacramento United, Davis Legacy, Sacramento Soccer Alliance, and Elk Grove Soccer Club.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 10, 2026
- Lexington Sporting Club and Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington Green Continue Partnership in 2026 - Lexington SC
- Roxian Theatre to Host Kit Reveal Event - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Tuscon Preseason Showcase Recap - New Mexico United
- From Academy to D1: Eight Republic FC Players Earn College Commitments - Sacramento Republic FC
- OCSC Foundation Hosts Fourth Annual Gala Benefiting Soccer-For-All Programs - Orange County SC
- CookUnity and Miami FC Announce Partnership to Fuel the Next Generation of Soccer Players and Fans - Miami FC
- Peter Luccin Announced as First Team Manager for Atletico Dallas - Atletico Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- From Academy to D1: Eight Republic FC Players Earn College Commitments
- Republic FC's Front Office Recognized as One of the Best in League
- Republic for All: Single Match Tickets on Sale for Indomitable Club's 2026 Campaign
- Republic FC and Capital Black Chamber of Commerce Celebrate Black History Month with Annual Scholarship
- Spanish Midfielder Pep Casas to Join Republic FC for 2026 Campaign