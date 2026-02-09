Republic FC's Front Office Recognized as One of the Best in League
Published on February 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Earlier this week, the USL announced the 2025 Front Office Awards, recognizing clubs that excelled in leadership, innovation, and commitment to both fans and community. The nominations for each category are peer-driven, and the final honorees are selected by league officials and team executives.
Republic FC was represented with three nominations this year, and picked up the win in all three categories, the most wins across the league.
Chief Revenue Officer Dustin Vicari led the way, winning the Business Excellence Award for the second time in three years. Since joining the club in 2020, Vicari - has consistently led Republic FC's partnerships and ticket sales teams to league-leading attendance and revenue, with significant growth year-over-year.
For the third time in the last four years, the Indomitable Club was named the Community Investment Team of the Year. In 2025, Republic FC hit new milestones in its community impact, which includes:
Leading with over 1,000 hours of community service support from fans and club staff
Opening its 13th community futsal court since 2019
Providing $4k in student scholarships
Creating 12 new buddy benches for regional schools, providing a place for students to create new friendships
And providing over $500, 000 in donations, tickets, and additional supports to regional non-profits
Closing out this year's honors is Republic FC's Communications team, who has been nominated every year since 2022. This is the second win in the last four seasons for the club. The team elevated some of the club's special storylines - Captain Rodrigo Lopez's retirement and career impact, Da'vian Kimbrough's international youth success, and unique environment created by the league's best fans at Heart Health Park during the USL Cup Final.
