Battery Add Former All-American Striker Alec Hughes to 2026 Roster

Published on February 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are pleased to announce the signing of forward Alec Hughes to the 2026 roster on Monday, pending league and federation approval. The former All-American and USL League Two Player of the Year bolsters the Battery's attack ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Hughes most recently competed for Los Angeles FC 2 in 2024, scoring two goals in six matches across all competitions. The 6-4 striker was selected 22nd overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by LAFC following a record-setting career at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

"I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity since it feels like a great fit for where I am in my career, and I'm ready to get to work," said Hughes. "I was interested in the club because of the history of success and strong winning culture. As a forward, I was also drawn to the Battery because in recent years, they've consistently been one of the highest-scoring teams and have produced Golden Boot contenders.

"My outlook this season is to fully buy into the winning culture that's been built here and do whatever it takes to help the team succeed. My focus is on contributing in any way I can to help the group win."

Hughes put together one of the greatest tenures in UMass history from 2020 to 2024, as his 51 career goals set a new program record and he became the only three-time Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year winner. With the Minutemen, he was also a two-time All-American, four-time All-Region selection and four-time First Team All-Conference honoree, among numerous other accolades.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann looks forward to adding Hughes, a player who has been on the club's radar, to Charleston's dynamic attack in 2026.

"We recruited Alec last season after being a top striker in all of college in 2024," said Coach Pirmann. "After a season with LAFC, we are glad that he has landed with us for 2026. Alec does best when he is able to use his incredible speed and size to impose his will on the opposition.

"Alec has an incredible knack for arriving at dangerous positions and scoring goals at every level in which he has played. He is also strong and fast, and will immediately be one of the most physically impactful players in the USL. If he can continue to improve his hold-up play and awareness to utilize his teammates' movements, he will be even more dangerous in the attacking half."

Additionally, the striker is not a stranger to the USL landscape. Hughes was named the 2024 USL League Two Player of the Year after winning the League Two Golden Boot and earning Team of the Year honors with the Western Mass Pioneers. That year, Hughes scored 16 goals in 13 matches, including a 22-minute hat trick against Boston City FC.

Hughes is a native of Glastonbury, Connecticut, where he enjoyed a prolific career at Glastonbury High School and with FSA FC prior to UMass.

Now, Hughes is looking forward to his new chapter in South Carolina.

"I'm excited to represent the Battery and the city of Charleston and can't wait to play in front of the supporters, I'll give everything I have for the badge and the city," said Hughes.

2026 Roster Goalkeepers: Daniel Kuzemka, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Nathan Messer, Graham Smith, Sean Suber

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Jeremy Kelly, Laurent Kissiedou, Houssou Landry, Kirill Pakhomov, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Miguel Berry, Maalique Foster, Alec Hughes, Douglas Martínez, Colton Swan







