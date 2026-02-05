Battery Acquire All-League Defender Nathan Messer from Portland Hearts of Pine

Published on February 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery confirmed the acquisition of defender Nathan Messer via permanent transfer from USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine after triggering his release clause for an undisclosed fee on Thursday, pending league and federation approval.

Messer, 24, was a Defender of the Year finalist and an All-League First Team selection for Portland in 2025. The left-back now makes the jump back to the Championship after a breakout season in Maine.

"I'm really excited to be joining such an accomplished team," said Messer. "The group seems really hungry and motivated for the next step, which is to win another trophy.

"Coach Pirmann's system and style were one of the most exciting aspects of joining the Battery. His teams always play great soccer and are very attacking. Personally, I love to have the ball and be aggressive coming out from the back, so I can't wait to integrate myself into that system."

Messer was one of the top two-way performers for the first-year Hearts of Pine. Across 32 matches in the regular season and playoffs, Messer tallied six goals, four assists and 44 chances created, along with recording 132 clearances, 150 duels won and 29 interceptions. Messer ranked third among full-backs in the league with a +5.31 Goals Added mark.

In addition to helping lead Portland to the USL League One Playoffs Semifinals, Messer had key performances in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Messer scored one goal in the tournament and also converted during the penalty shootout to upset Hartford Athletic in the Second Round.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann is looking forward to bringing the talented left-back aboard.

"Nathan is a very good attacking left full-back who can play with either foot," said Coach Pirmann. "He has shown an incredible growth mindset over the past year, earning home All-League accolades. He will immediately come in to help our back line.

"Nathan is an incredible server of the ball, whether in restarts or getting to the end line to provide delivery. He has very good technical ability in the build and a strong awareness to break down the opponent."

Prior to Portland, Messer turned pro with Rhode Island FC in 2024. He featured in four matches across all competitions in his rookie season, scoring one goal.

Born in London, England, before growing up in Bethesda, Maryland, Messer played collegiately at the College of William & Mary (2019-22) and Providence College (2023), where he converted from the front line to the back line. In between seasons, Messer spent time domestically with USL League Two sides Northern Virginia FC and Vermont Green FC, and internationally with German fifth-division side TSV Meerbusch and Slovenian second-division club ND Primorje.

Messer holds citizenship in the U.S., France and Germany via his parents, and is multilingual in English, French, and German.

With the momentum of 2025 behind him, Messer is ready to make his mark in Charleston.

"My 2026 outlook is that I am extremely motivated," said Messer. "I've been looking forward to having a chance to compete at this level again, and I'm very hungry to make an impact."

2026 Roster Goalkeepers: Daniel Kuzemka, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Nathan Messer, Graham Smith, Sean Suber

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Jeremy Kelly, Laurent Kissiedou, Houssou Landry, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Miguel Berry, Maalique Foster, Douglas Martínez, Colton Swan







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.