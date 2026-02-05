USL Names Impact Interiors as Preferred Supplier of Furniture Solutions

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced a new partnership with Impact Interiors, designating the company as a Preferred Supplier of Furniture Solutions. The collaboration will provide USL clubs with flexible, custom furniture solutions and design services to meet their specific needs.

Founded in 2013, Impact Interiors has established itself as a leading provider for office furniture solutions to meet the specific needs of companies across a wide range of industries. The company has worked with businesses nationwide to deliver tailored solutions that balance cost-effectiveness with top design and functionality.

"We're excited to partner with USL and bring our suite of services to clubs across the USL ecosystem - from tailored design and space planning to expert furniture installation," said Todd Adams, Principal at Impact Interiors. "In addition to our expertise in furniture solutions, our team comes from a strong background in sports on both a professional and personal level, and we look forward to this opportunity to grow our sports and hospitality side of the business."

As part of the partnership, Impact Interiors will work with clubs to fulfill any furniture needs from corporate settings such as workstations and executive offices for front office staff to in-stadium needs for areas such as press boxes, locker rooms, luxury suites and premium seating areas. Impact can also assist stadium developers with exterior elements like wayfinding signage and safety and security barriers.

"Impact Interiors' previous experience in the sports industry combined with their expertise in furniture solutions will provide a great benefit to our clubs," said Josh Keller, USL EVP of Corporate Development. "We're thrilled to add Impact Interiors as a preferred supplier and bring their customized furniture solutions to our USL clubs and stadium developers throughout the USL ecosystem."

Through its Preferred Supplier Program, the USL connects suppliers with new franchise owners and existing USL clubs to deliver the best possible experience for fans across North America. Preferred suppliers are "Best in Class" companies that provide services and products to professional franchises and stadium developers and must meet the USL's strict quality standards.

