Hartford Athletic Adds Versatile Cypriot Midfielder Christos Hadjipaschalis for 2026

Published on February 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic continues to strengthen its midfield depth with the addition of Christos Hadjipaschalis, a versatile and experienced professional arriving from the Cypriot First Division. The 26-year-old midfielder joins the Green & Blue after building a steady career in Cyprus's top flight, bringing composure, adaptability, and a proven ability to link play across the pitch.

Hadjipaschalis most recently featured for Akritas Chlorakas in the Cypriot First Division, the highest level of football in the country. During the 2025 season, he made eight league appearances, logging 256 minutes, and also started in the Kypello Kyprou Cup, playing a full 90 minutes in cup competition prior to signing with Hartford Athletic. Comfortable in multiple midfield roles, he has earned a reputation for his work rate, positional awareness, and ability to connect lines-qualities that make him a valuable option within Head Coach Brendan Burke's system.

A New Challenge in American Soccer

The upcoming 2026 season will mark Hadjipaschalis' debut in the USL Championship and his first experience competing in American soccer. Having spent his entire professional career in Cyprus, the move represents a new chapter and an opportunity to translate his European experience into a fast-paced, physical league environment.

"Christos's experience in a top-20 Domestic League in Europe-competing against teams in Champions League and alongside highly accomplished players and coaches-will hopefully allow him to adjust quickly to the demands of USL," stated Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "We targeted Christos for his game understanding, workrate and adaptability. We expect him to compete to start in our midfield right away and, similar to Andreas, he is coming to us in mid-season form, which will definitely help him quickly adapt."

Built Through the Cypriot System

A native of Nicosia, Cyprus, Hadjipaschalis developed through the youth academies of several prominent domestic clubs, including Anorthosis, Aris Limassol, ASIL Lysi, PO Xylotymbou, and Nea Salamis. His development at the youth level earned him international recognition, as he represented Cyprus at the U-17, U-19, and U-21 levels, collecting 16 total caps.

He made his professional debut in 2016 and steadily built his résumé with consistent minutes across multiple clubs in the Cypriot leagues. From 2022 to 2024, Hadjipaschalis featured prominently for Othellos, where he made 54 appearances and scored six goals. In mid-2024, he transferred to AEZ Zakakiou, adding 25 more appearances and two goals before continuing his career with Akritas Chlorakas.

With international youth experience, top-flight European minutes, and a skill set built on versatility and intelligent play, Christos Hadjipaschalis arrives in Hartford ready to embrace a new challenge. As the club looks to the coming year, he adds experience, flexibility, and a steady midfield presence to the Green & Blue.







