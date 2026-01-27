Hartford Athletic Lands Proven Goal Scorer Augustine Williams to Power the Attack

As Hartford Athletic sharpens its ambitions for the seasons ahead, the club is proud to announce the signing of forward Augustine Williams, pending league and federation approval. One of the most dangerous and consistent finishers in USL Championship history, Williams arrives in Hartford as the league's top active goal scorer, bringing elite production, physical presence, and a relentless competitive edge to an already potent attack.

Williams joins Hartford following a championship-winning 2025 campaign with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, where he was a central figure in the club's USL Championship title run. Over 34 appearances and starts, the Freetown, Sierra Leone native led the Riverhounds with nine goals and 57 shots, adding an assist while setting the tone with his tireless work rate and attacking leadership. At just 28 years old, he already sits second all-time in league history for goals scored, underscoring both his longevity and his consistency at the highest level of the Championship.

"Augi is a proven winner and goal scorer. He is hungry for more and it shows in the way he trains and prepares for training," said Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "Adding the top active scorer in the league to a team that scored a lot of goals last year while he is in his prime playing years is a huge get for this organization. We are genuinely excited as a staff to have the opportunity to work with him for the next few years."

The 6'2" center forward began his professional journey at just 19 years old with Portland Timbers 2, spending two and a half seasons with the club and earning an appearance with the first team in the U.S. Open Cup. He transferred to LA Galaxy II in 2019, where he scored 20 goals and added four assists over two seasons, performances that earned him a promotion to the LA Galaxy senior team in Major League Soccer.

Williams returned to the USL Championship in 2021 on loan with San Diego Loyal, producing six goals and three assists in just 12 appearances. Ahead of the 2022 season, he signed with the Charleston Battery, where he delivered two standout seasons, leading the club in goals both years. His 15-goal, three-assist 2023 campaign propelled Charleston to the first League Final appearance in club history.

In 2024, Williams suited up for Indy Eleven, etching his name into club lore by scoring the opening goal in Indy's historic 2-1 U.S. Open Cup victory over MLS side Atlanta United; the first time the club defeated an MLS opponent and advanced to the tournament semifinals.

Beyond league play, Williams has also competed at the international level, earning seven caps with Sierra Leone in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and international friendlies. He was named to the nation's 28-man roster for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Williams' résumé is decorated with individual honors, including multiple USL Team of the Week and Player of the Week selections, All-League First Team (2020) and Second Team (2022) recognition, and USL Player of the Month honors, reflecting his sustained excellence across multiple clubs and seasons.

With a championship pedigree, elite finishing ability, and a hunger that matches Hartford Athletic's ambition, Augustine Williams arrives ready to raise the ceiling of the attack and deliver in the moments that matter most.







