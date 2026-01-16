Hartford Athletic Welcomes Back Key Players Ahead of Upcoming Season

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic is excited to announce the return of 12 players for the upcoming season. This is a core group that knows what it means to wear green, represent Hartford, and compete every time they step on the pitch.

With experience across every line, this returning group provides continuity, chemistry, and a strong foundation as the club builds toward another competitive season in front of its home supporters.

The following players will return to Hartford Athletic this season:

Sebastian Anderson - Defender

Samuel Careaga - Midfielder

Beverly Makangila - Midfielder

Junior Moreira - Midfielder

Michee Ngalina - Forward

Baboucar Njie - Defender

Adewale Obalola - Defender

Arturo Diz Pe - Defender

TJ Presthus - Goalkeeper

Emmanuel Samadia - Defender

Jordan Scarlett - Defender

Antony Siaha - Goalkeeper

"We are excited to announce the return of all of these players that helped bring a trophy to Hartford last year," said Brendan Burke, Head Coach and General Manager of Hartford Athletic. "This kind of stability is a major step forward for Hartford Athletic and speaks to the quality, youth, and now experience that we have at our core going forward."

Hartford Athletic will continue to share additional roster updates, signings, and preseason news in the coming weeks as preparations for the new season continue.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.