Rhode Island FC Releases 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced its preseason schedule for 2026, which will feature six closed-door exhibition games against competition from three different leagues as the Ocean State club prepares to kick off its third season in the USL Championship. RIFC's busy preseason schedule will help it prepare for its first game of the 2026 USL Championship regular season when it hosts Loudoun United FC on Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium.

"Preseason is an important time for us as we prepare for a long and demanding schedule ahead," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "Integrating several new players with our established core squad will be crucial to maintaining success during the season."

After reporting to Rhode Island on Jan. 19, RIFC will kick off its preseason slate when it takes on MLS Next Pro side New England Revolution II on Jan. 28, before heading to Florida in early February for a two-week training camp at IMG Academy. The Ocean State club will begin its three-game schedule in the Sunshine State when it takes on Sporting Club Jacksonville on Feb. 1, before facing USL League One opponent Sarasota Paradise six days later. RIFC will conclude its stay at IMG Academy when it faces MLS Next Pro's Philadelphia Union II on Feb. 12.

Upon its return to New England, Rhode Island FC will travel to Connecticut to take on Hartford Athletic on Feb. 20. It will then return to the Ocean State to take on Brooklyn FC on Feb. 28, one week prior to its 2026 Home Opener.

2026 PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

Jan. 28 New England Revolution II TBD

Feb. 1 Sporting Club Jacksonville Bradenton, Fla.

Feb. 7 Sarasota Paradise Bradenton, Fla.

Feb. 12 Philadelphia Union II Bradenton, Fla.

Feb. 20 Hartford Athletic Hartford, Conn.

Feb. 28 Brooklyn FC Pawtucket, R.I.

