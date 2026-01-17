El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today its 2026 preseason schedule in preparation for the 2026 USL Championship season, which kicks off Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
Throughout the month-long preseason, El Paso Locomotive FC will play seven matches. Locomotive will open its preseason with an intrasquad scrimmage and matches against Barca Residency Academy and FC Juárez. The Locos will then head to the West Coast for a trio of matches against Orange County SC, Ventura County FC and LAFC II before wrapping up the preseason back in El Paso against New Mexico United.
The full preseason schedule is listed below:
2026 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
DATE LOCATION OPPONENT
Saturday, January 24 El Paso, Texas Intrasquad Scrimmage
Saturday, January 31 El Paso, Texas Barca Residency Academy
Wednesday, February 4 El Paso, Texas FC Juárez
Wednesday, February 11 Irvine, California Orange County SC
Saturday, February 14 Carson, California Ventura County FC
Saturday, February 21 Los Angeles, California LAFC II
Saturday, February 28 El Paso, Texas New Mexico United
Games and dates are subject to change. All preseason games will be closed to the public with more information about the preseason finale against New Mexico United to come at a later date.
