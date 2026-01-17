Rhode Island FC, Aimé Mabika Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has mutually agreed to a termination of contract with defender Aimé Mabika.

Mabika joined Rhode Island FC on May 2, 2025, and started 18 games in 25 appearances across all competitions last season. The club thanks Aimé for his contributions and wishes him well in the future.

Further roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks as Rhode Island FC prepares for the 2026 season.

