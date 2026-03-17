Rhode Island FC Kicks off 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup vs. Amateur Club CD Faialense Tomorrow

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







CD Faialense, who is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and boasts back-to-back Bay State Soccer League Division I titles in 2023 and 2024, made club history when it qualified for the Open Cup for the first time ever in 2025, falling 4-0 to Portland Hearts of Pine in the First Round. It secured qualification to the historic tournament for the second-straight year on Nov. 24, 2025, after a commanding 5-2 win over United Premier Soccer League club FC Lonestar in the qualifying rounds. Its First Round clash with Rhode Island FC is a throwback to the ethnic teams of old that ruled the Open Cup in the years between World War II and the founding of Major League Soccer in 1996.

Rhode Island FC will embark on its third U.S. Open Cup campaign in 2026 after making its farthest run in the tournament in 2025, advancing to the Round of 32. After earning its first-ever win in the competition, a gritty 2-1 victory at USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine on April 15, 2025, the Ocean State club fell in a hard-fought 2-1 defeat to Major League Soccer club New England Revolution in the Round of 32 on May 7 to conclude its 2025 cup run. In 2024, its first-ever U.S. Open Cup appearance on April 16 ended in a penalty-shootout defeat after a back-and-fourth 4-4 tie vs. USL League One side Charlotte Independence through 120 minutes.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC hosts amateur club CD Faialense at Centreville Bank Stadium in the First Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

CD Faialense

WHEN

Tuesday, March 17

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

U.S. Soccer YouTube Channel







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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