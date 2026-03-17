Bird, DelPiccolo to Lead LouCity as Cruz Departs the Club

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC has appointed Simon Bird interim head coach and Paolo DelPiccolo first assistant coach as Danny Cruz pursues a new opportunity in professional soccer.

Cruz, the back-to-back USL Championship Coach of the Year, leaves Louisville as LouCity's longest-tenured and highest-winning manager, raising an Eastern Conference trophy in 2022 and the Players' Shield in 2024 and 2025.

Cruz first joined LouCity as an assistant coach in 2018 before receiving the head coaching job in 2021.

"On behalf of everyone at Louisville City, I want to sincerely thank Danny for everything he has given to this club and our community," said LouCity's president, James O'Connor. "Danny poured his heart into this team - first as an assistant and then as a head coach - and his impact is undeniable. Under his leadership we achieved tremendous success, winning trophies while continuing to build a roster that makes our city proud. I wish Danny and his family the very best for the future.

"At the same time, we have great confidence in Simon stepping into a new role. Simon has been an integral part of our organization for years, from his work developing players in our academy to his contributions with the first team. He understands what Louisville City stands for, he knows our players, and he has deep ties to this community. We're excited to support him as he leads the group forward alongside Paolo."

"It's very difficult to put into words the gratitude that I have for the city of Louisville," Cruz said. "This club and community have felt like home for the past seven years. I want to thank John Neace, the ownership group, James O'Connor, my staff, players, the front office and - of course, our fans - for the incredible amount of support my family and I have received over the years. It is never easy to say goodbye, but I feel like I have an opportunity that's right for my family and me. I hope that over the years I have made you all proud. I know that I gave you all everything I had. The club remains in good hands, and I'm excited to watch it continue to do amazing things. I will remain forever grateful and honored to have been a part of a truly special place."

The new head coach Bird, a 42-year-old from Lincoln, England, is deeply rooted in Louisville's soccer community. Bird joined the LouCity first team as an assistant coach in 2021 after working as director of the LouCity Academy.

Going back to his college days, Bird starred for the University of Louisville from 2001 to 2004, earning Conference USA Player of the Year in 2003. He followed his collegiate career with a six-year professional career in England before returning as a University of Louisville Assistant Coach from 2009 to 2012.

A USSF 'A' License holder, Bird also previously worked as Oldham Soccer Club's Director of Coaching and Kentucky Fire Juniors Boys Director.

"I'm incredibly honored to assume this role," Bird said. "Louisville means a great deal to my family and me, and I take great pride in wearing the LouCity badge. We have a fantastic group of players and staff here. I'm grateful for the trust the club has placed in me to maintain the high standards that have made this organization successful for so long."

DelPiccolo, 34, entered coaching after an eight-season run as a LouCity midfielder. He captained the USL Championship's most successful club for the final seven campaigns, lifting six trophies: two league titles (2017, 2018) and four Eastern Conference crowns (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022).

DelPiccolo continues to rank among City's all-time leaders in minutes logged (15,397) and appearances (227). He also played collegiately at the University of Louisville, helping the Cardinals to their first-ever NCAA College Cup trip in 2010.

DelPiccolo assisted last year with LouCity's first team while also serving as the LouCity Academy's director. He'll transition to a full-time role on the pro side now. The Wheat Ridge, Colorado, native holds a USSF 'B' License and is pursuing his 'A' License.

Bird and DelPiccolo will continue to work alongside LouCity's veteran goalkeepers coach, Scott Budnick, who joined the club in 2018.

The reworked staff will debut Wednesday as City hosts Southern Indiana FC in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium with tickets and more information available at LouCity.com/opencup.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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