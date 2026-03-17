Locomotive Midfielder Carl Sainté Called up to Haiti National Team
Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that midfielder Carl Sainté has been called up to represent the Haiti Men's National Team during the upcoming international window.
Sainté joins Haiti as the national team prepares for international competition during the March FIFA window. His selection marks the second El Paso Locomotive FC player to receive an international call-up, following defenders Noah Dollenmayer's & Nicolás Cardona's call-ups.
"We are excited to have Carl included in Haiti's national team again as they prepare for the World Cup this summer," said Technical Director Ray Saari. "Although we haven't been able to see him in action for us just yet, we are confident he will represent our club well with the national team, and we know he will add a lot to our group once his visa process has been fully completed."
Sainté will return to El Paso following the conclusion of the international window.
El Paso Locomotive FC returns to action on Thursday, March 19, when the club travels to face Laredo Heat SC in Laredo, Texas, at 6:30 p.m. MT as part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match will be available to stream on YouTube.
HAITI MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE
Tunisia vs. Haiti
Saturday, March 28 @ 6 p.m. MT BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario
Iceland vs. Haiti
Tuesday, March 31 @ 10:30 a.m. MT BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario
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Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
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- Locomotive FC Defender Nicolás Cardona Receives Puerto Rico National Team Call-Up
- Locomotive FC Begins Road Slate at Monterey Bay FC
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