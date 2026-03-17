Oliver Semmle Named to USL Championship Week 2 Team of the Week Bench

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship announced its Week 2 Team of the Week Tuesday, a group that includes Lexington Sporting Club goalkeeper Oliver Semmle on the TOTW Bench.

Semmle was sensational last time out vs. Sacramento Republic FC. He picked up his first clean sheet of the new campaign and played a crucial role in LSC securing its first point of the season.

He was tested twice and answered the call on each occasion.

His first save came in the 82' minute, an effort that saw the German keeper leave his feet and fully extend to parry away a would-be winner.

The second stop occurred in the 89' minute. Semmle was confronted with a difficult one-on-one attack from Sacramento, and he dropped to the ground to steer the shot wide.

The Team of the Week inclusion is the first of the season for LSC.

2026 TEAM OF THE WEEK AWARDS

Week 2 - Oliver Semmle (Bench)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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