Open Cup Match Postponed to March 25
Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round match between Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Steel City FC has been postponed due to conditions caused by wintry weather. The match now is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Highmark Stadium.
The decision to postpone was reached between the clubs in consultation with the U.S. Soccer Federation. With the possibility of more snow in the area and below-freezing temperatures expected tonight, the decision was made with both player safety and fan safety in mind, and the postponement will allow the historic first all-Pittsburgh Open Cup match in 69 years to be played in more suitable conditions.
All tickets and parking purchased for tonight's original match date will be honored for the rescheduled contest. Fans can contact the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL or at ticketing@riverhounds.com with any questions about the rescheduled date.
Pairings for the Second Round of the Open Cup still will be announced later this week, with the Riverhounds/Steel City winner being placed into the draw as a single entry, pending the match result.
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