Hounds Trio Named in USL's Weekly Honors
Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - After their first win of the season, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds are well-represented on the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 2 with forward Albert Dikwa and midfielder Bradley Sample in the first 11 and midfielder Charles Ahl claiming a bench spot in the weekly honors.
Dikwa finished with a goal and an assist in the Hounds' 3-2 win over Loudoun United FC, scoring from the penalty spot in the 26th minute for his first goal since returning to the team this offseason. He then added the assist on the team's second goal, scored by Sample, when he rose to head a 48th-minute corner kick back across goal. For the match, Dikwa finished with four total shots and nine touches in the Loudoun box as he remained busy on the attack.
Sample's performance was highlighted by his go-ahead goal, also his first of the season, on which he showed quick reflexes to redirect Dikwa's header into the goal with a header of his own. Sample was busy on both ends of the field in the victory, winning 8 of 9 duels contested - including all three aerial duels - and winning possession four times.
Ahl earned his spot in the honors with his first assist of the season on the Hounds' third goal, finding Sam Bassett as he darted toward the box for the Hounds' third goal. He remained busy on the ball, connecting on 55 of 65 passes (84.6 percent), of which 27 were in the attacking third. He also won possession a team-high six times.
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