Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Farolito (U.S. Open Cup)

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC vs. FAR

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Purchase Now!

Know Your Club - Republic FC

To avoid overlap with the World Cup, the 111th edition of the Open Cup features a condensed format with 80 teams and one fewer round than recent years. The Indomitable Club returns to America's National Soccer Championship earlier than usual, but just as hungry. The Quails qualified for this year's competition as one of the top finishers in USL Championship last year.

Republic FC has advanced from its opening tournament game every year and has made Heart Health Park one of the most daunting Open Cup venues for opponents, amassing 20 home wins since 2014.

Despite this year's new-look roster, the squad still brings extensive Open Cup experience. Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, and Jack Gurr represent the Republic FC team that made the historic run to the tournament Final in 2022, while Ryan Spaulding, Mark-Anthony Kaye, and Memo Rodriguez all made Open Cup appearances with their former MLS clubs. In 2018, Memo added three goals and one assist to help the Dynamo claim their first Open Cup title.

Following last weekend's trip to Lexington and another big home match against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, Head Coach Neill Collins will need to rely on the full depth of his squad to get through this week. "I think on Wednesday, we just want to carry on where we left off against Tulsa [in Week 1]," said Collins. "Be aggressive, get our fans on their feet, and make it difficult for every opponent that comes into Heart Health Park."

Know Your Opponent - El Farolito

San Francisco-based El Farolito is back in the Open Cup hopeful for another year of Cup Magic. Known affectionately as "The Burrito Boys," the club has made a name for itself in the last two Open Cups, upsetting four professional teams along the way. As the last-standing amateur team in 2025, they were named the first-ever winners of the John Motta Trophy, guaranteeing a spot in this year's competition.

But it's not just the Open Cup where El Farolito has found success. They've also risen to be a powerhouse in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). Since 2007, The Burrito Boys have claimed seven conference titles and reached the NPSL National Championship game, claiming the league's biggest title in 2024.

Head-to-Head

These two Open Cup fan favorites met for the first time just last year for a Third Round matchup at Heart Health Park. It was a hard-fought contest that resulted in 13 yellow cards, but ultimately Sebastian Herrera's 29th minute header was enough to make the difference and punch Republic FC's ticket to the Round of 32.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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