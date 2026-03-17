Ualett and Las Vegas Lights FC Invite 1,000 Gig Workers to 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Ualett, the bilingual financial platform built by and for gig workers, announced today that it will partner with Las Vegas Lights FC to invite 1,000 gig workers to attend the club's 2026 Home Opener on March 28 at Cashman Field, celebrating the workers who power Las Vegas's economy.

As part of the continued partnership, Ualett and Las Vegas Lights FC will distribute tickets to a mix of Ualett customers and local gig workers reached through community and industry associations, ensuring broad access for independent workers across rideshare, delivery, hospitality, and small business sectors.

The initiative builds on last year's Home Opener collaboration. It reflects a more intentional, storytelling-first approach, spotlighting gig workers before the match and using the event as a launchpad for broader community engagement throughout the season.

"Gig workers are essential to how Las Vegas runs, yet they're often left out of moments like this," said Ricky Michel Presbot, CEO and Co-Founder of Ualett. "Inviting 1,000 gig workers to the Lights' Home Opener is about recognition, access, and visibility, and doing it in a way that celebrates their contributions all year long, not just for one night."

The March 28 match will serve as the kickoff to a series of collaborative efforts between Ualett and Las Vegas Lights FC, including local media coverage, broadcast integration, and ongoing storytelling focused on the experiences of gig workers in Southern Nevada.

"Las Vegas is a city built on the work of independent and flexible labor," said Shawn McIntosh, CEO of Las Vegas Lights FC. "Through our partnership with Ualett, we're proud to welcome gig workers into the stadium and celebrate the people who keep this city moving."

Eligible workers can receive their tickets either through a unique access code distributed by participating gig associations or directly via the Ualett platform for members with an active account.

Gig associations interested in participating are encouraged to contact the media representative listed below to receive promotional codes and further details. Eligible workers who wish to nominate their respective gig association to participate in the initiative can complete an interest form.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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