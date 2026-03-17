New Mexico United Signs Midfielder Cam Wilkerson

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United has signed midfielder Cam Wilkerson.

The 21-year-old California native joins United after competing at the NCAA Division I soccer for the California Golden Bears men's soccer and UCLA Bruins men's soccer programs. Throughout his collegiate career, Wilkerson appeared in nearly 60 matches, contributing goals and assists while establishing himself as a versatile midfielder who can contribute to the attack.

In 2025, with California, Wilkerson logged 854 minutes, recording one goal and two assists in 12 appearances, including one game-winning goal.

Before transferring, Wilkerson played three seasons at UCLA. In 2024, he played in 14 matches, started seven, made one assist in 467 minutes, and earned Fall Academic All-Big Ten honors.

In 2023, Wilkerson played 17 matches, scored three goals, and made one assist. UCLA won all three games in which he scored or assisted, with a 12-2 goal differential.

As a true freshman in 2022, Wilkerson played in 15 games. He made an assist in his NCAA debut during UCLA's 5-2 win over Liberty and played in all three of the Bruins' NCAA Tournament matches that year.

Before college, Wilkerson trained with the Colorado Rapids Academy, where he was ranked No. 58 nationally in the TopDrawerSoccer IMG Academy Top 150 and No. 17 among midfielders. He also spent time with the FC Barcelona Academy and Portland Timbers Academy, and trained with the Colorado Rapids first team in 2021.

Wilkerson brings depth and attacking versatility to New Mexico United's midfield for the 2026 USL Championship season. He will be eligible to play in United's Open Cup Match against Cruizers FC on Wednesday.







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