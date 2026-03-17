Battery Extend Partnership with SeatGeek as Club's Exclusive Digital Ticketing Provider

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery are pleased to announce the extension of SeatGeek's partnership with the club as the Battery's Exclusive Digital Ticketing Provider on Tuesday.

The Battery and SeatGeek first collaborated in the 2021 season, making the club SeatGeek's first South Carolina-based partner and its third in the USL Championship. Since then, SeatGeek has helped welcome thousands of fans to Patriots Point each game with its user-friendly and innovative ticketing platform, and also became the Preferred Ticketing Partner of the United Soccer League.

"SeatGeek is the gold standard when it comes to ticketing platforms," said Julian Clanton, the Battery's chief revenue officer. "They have a brand and technology that our fans trust and rely on. The sophistication of the platforms improves every year, which benefits both our fans and front office staff tremendously. SeatGeek is an awesome partner, and we're thrilled to continue our relationship into the foreseeable future."

Through the partnership with SeatGeek, Charleston have been able to deliver a modern, mobile-first ticketing experience that makes it easier for fans to find and attend matches at Patriots Point. SeatGeek's platform allows supporters to easily browse available seats, compare ticket options using Deal Score and preview the view from their seat before purchasing. Fans can buy, sell and transfer tickets in just a few taps, giving them a simple and flexible way to manage their matchday plans.

SeatGeek's digital ticketing experience also helps ensure fans can purchase with confidence. The platform's trusted marketplace and secure mobile ticketing make it easy for supporters to know exactly what they're getting, with clear ticket details and seamless mobile entry on matchday.

SeatGeek's platform is designed to serve as an intelligent operating system for live events, helping teams and venues manage more than just ticket transactions. By connecting data, technology and fan engagement across the live event ecosystem, SeatGeek enables organizations to sell smarter, run smoother and build deeper connections with their fans.

"Charleston Battery has built a strong and passionate fanbase and we're proud to continue supporting the club with technology that helps create a seamless experience for supporters," said Justin DuBois, Client Success Manager at SeatGeek. "From discovering the right seats to entering the stadium on matchday, our goal is to make attending Battery matches as simple and enjoyable as possible for fans."

Fans are currently able to purchase single-game tickets and Season Memberships via SeatGeek at tickets.charlestonbattery.com for the 2026 season, including USL Championship, Prinx Tires USL Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.