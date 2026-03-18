FC Tulsa Launches 'Gals and Goals Night' for March 21 Match
Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce Gals and Goals, a promotion for our upcoming home match against Las Vegas Lights FC sponsored by Tulsa Welding School on Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field. This night is for celebrating women who break barriers and redefine what's possible in Tulsa and beyond.
Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now).
Promotional highlights of this Saturday's match include a limited edition "In My Soccer Era" shirts for the first 1,000 fans through the gate, a friendship bracelet-making station on the concourse and special honorees at halftime. There will also be stations set up for a sports bra donation drive sponsored by Cleats for Kids, an organization dedicated to empowering kids to live healthier lifestyles and learn life lessons through sports by providing sports equipment to kids in need.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026
- FC Tulsa Launches 'Gals and Goals Night' for March 21 Match - FC Tulsa
- FC Tulsa Start off 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Campaign in Arkansas - FC Tulsa
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward Ej Johnson to 25-Day Contract - San Antonio FC
- Battery Host Badgers FC in U.S. Open Cup First Round on Wedneday - Charleston Battery
- Locomotive Midfielder Carl Sainté Called up to Haiti National Team - El Paso Locomotive FC
- MUSC Match Preview: USOC2026: Charleston vs. Florida - Charleston Battery
- Hounds Trio Named in USL's Weekly Honors - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oliver Semmle Named to USL Championship Week 2 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Midfielder Abraham Okyere Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 2 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Bird, DelPiccolo to Lead LouCity as Cruz Departs the Club - Louisville City FC
- Open Cup Match Postponed to March 25 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Locomotive FC Defender Nicolás Cardona Receives Puerto Rico National Team Call-Up - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Ualett and Las Vegas Lights FC Invite 1,000 Gig Workers to 2026 Home Opener - Las Vegas Lights FC
- New Mexico United Signs Midfielder Cam Wilkerson - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Set to Face Michigan Rangers in U.S. Open Cup First Round - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Farolito (U.S. Open Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rhode Island FC Kicks off 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup vs. Amateur Club CD Faialense Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- Battery Extend Partnership with SeatGeek as Club's Exclusive Digital Ticketing Provider - Charleston Battery
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Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Launches 'Gals and Goals Night' for March 21 Match
- FC Tulsa Start off 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Campaign in Arkansas
- FC Tulsa Split Points with San Antonio FC in Home Opener
- FC Tulsa Return to ONEOK Field to Host San Antonio FC in 2026 Home Opener
- FC Tulsa Strengthens Goalkeeper Corps with Signing of Dane Jacomen