FC Tulsa Launches 'Gals and Goals Night' for March 21 Match

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce Gals and Goals, a promotion for our upcoming home match against Las Vegas Lights FC sponsored by Tulsa Welding School on Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field. This night is for celebrating women who break barriers and redefine what's possible in Tulsa and beyond.

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now).

Promotional highlights of this Saturday's match include a limited edition "In My Soccer Era" shirts for the first 1,000 fans through the gate, a friendship bracelet-making station on the concourse and special honorees at halftime. There will also be stations set up for a sports bra donation drive sponsored by Cleats for Kids, an organization dedicated to empowering kids to live healthier lifestyles and learn life lessons through sports by providing sports equipment to kids in need.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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