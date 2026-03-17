Locomotive FC Defender Nicolás Cardona Receives Puerto Rico National Team Call-Up

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC defender Nicolás Cardona has received an international call-up to represent the Puerto Rico National Team during the upcoming FIFA international window.

Cardona joins Puerto Rico as the team prepares for international competition later this month.

"Nico's consistent inclusion with Puerto Rico is a testament to both his abilities on the field and overall professionalism," said Ray Saari, Locomotive Technical Director. "We wish him the best of luck in the upcoming matches and know he will represent our club well on the international stage."

A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the defender has been a consistent presence on the Puerto Rico national team. He made his international debut with the Puerto Rican national team in a 2021 friendly against the Dominican Republic. He later went on to become captain and has appeared for the team in the CONCACAF Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers.

Cardona will join the national team during the March FIFA international window, then return to El Paso after international play concludes.

El Paso Locomotive FC returns to action on Thursday, March 19, when the club travels to face Laredo Heat SC in Laredo, Texas, at 6:30 p.m. MT as part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match will be available to stream on YouTube.

PUERTO RICO SCHEDULE

Puerto Rico vs Guam

Wednesday, March 25 @ 3 p.m. MT

Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel, Bayamón, Puerto Rico







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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