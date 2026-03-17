San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC goalkeeper Joey Batrouni has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the team's contest against FC Tulsa over the weekend.

Batrouni becomes the fourth SAFC player this season to receive the nod after posting his first clean sheet in league play against Tulsa. The San Antonio native made three saves and 12 recoveries to hold the Scissortails scoreless in just his second USL Championship start.

San Antonio FC kicks off its U.S. Open Cup run Wednesday, March 18 against ASC New Stars. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on the U.S. Soccer YouTube Channel. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 2

GK - Joey Batrouni, San Antonio FC

D - Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC

D - Aiden McFadden, Louisville City FC

D - Callum Montgomery, Detroit City FC

M - Ray Serrano, Louisville City FC

M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Bradley Sample, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Bobosi Byaruhanga, Oakland Roots SC

F - Darren Smith, Detroit City FC

F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

Coach - Ryan Martin, Oakland Roots SC

Bench - Oliver Semmle (LEX), Nico Benalcazar (OC), Frank Nodarse (RI), Taylor Davila (LOU), Charles Ahl (PIT), Chris Donovan (LOU), Abraham Okyere (LV)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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