Detroit City FC Set to Face Michigan Rangers in U.S. Open Cup First Round

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Brighton, Mich. - Detroit City FC opens its 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign Tuesday evening against NPSL side Michigan Rangers FC at the Legacy Center in Brighton, Mich. Kickoff for this first-round match is set for 6:30 p.m., with streaming details to be announced.

This will be Detroit City's ninth appearance in the U.S. Open Cup, as Le Rouge looks to build on a recent run of memorable performances in the historic competition. The club returns to Cup play just three days after a commanding 3-0 win over expansion side Brooklyn FC in the USL Championship opener, powered by two goals from South African forward Darren Smith and a debut goal from Nigerian forward Chisom Egbuchulam at Keyworth Stadium.

Detroit has earned a reputation as a giant killer in recent editions of the tournament. In 2022, Le Rouge stunned MLS side Columbus Crew at Keyworth Stadium to reach the round of 32, with Maxi Rodriguez scoring twice. The 2024 run saw Detroit reach the round of 16 for the first time in club history, before bowing out against fellow USL Championship side Indy Eleven.

Michigan Rangers FC makes its U.S. Open Cup debut on Tuesday, marking the first appearance in the competition for the Hudsonville, Mich.-based club. The Rangers earned their place in the field after a strong 2025 NPSL season, highlighted by a Central States Conference playoff title - the first trophy in club history - and a run to the Midwest Region finals.

The Rangers' 18-man Cup roster blends experience and younger talent. Veteran midfielder Luis Esquivel-Gonzalez brings leadership and composure in the midfield, joined by playmakers including Giuseppe Barone and Vianney Durand Mpomo Ambeha. Up top, forwards such as Mason Smith and Vitalis Takawira Jr. - son of former MLS striker Vitalis "The Talliesman" Takawira - provide attacking options, while defender Greg Timmer and goalkeeper Abraham Arellano anchor the defense.

Head coach Stuart Collins and his staff - assistants Brennan Bucsi and Sean Kelly - lead a group that has quickly made its mark at the NPSL level and now faces its biggest test against professional opposition in Detroit City. This first-round match will be the first competitive meeting between the two Michigan clubs.

Tournament format

The 2026 tournament features 80 teams competing through seven rounds for a $1 million prize pool and a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. First-round winners advance to the second round on March 31 or April 1, with successful teams eventually joining Division I MLS opponents in the round of 32 on April 14-15.

March 17 injury report

Michael Bryant - lower body, out

Ben Morris - knee, out

Aedan Stanley - knee, out

Looking ahead

Following Tuesday's Open Cup match at the Legacy Center, Detroit City will return to USL Championship action Friday, March 21, traveling to face Indy Eleven before hosting Charleston Battery at Keyworth Stadium on March 28.

Tickets for tonight's match are still available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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