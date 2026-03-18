Rhode Island FC Advances to Second Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC defender Dani Rovira reacts after his goal

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC defender Dani Rovira reacts after his goal(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC continued to flex its muscles in the attack on Tuesday with a 4-0 win over amateur side CD Faialense in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round at Centreville Bank Stadium. A pair of first career RIFC goals from Dani Rovira and CJ Williams kicked off the action in the first half, while second-half substitute Nick Scardina netted his first RIFC goal, and forced an own goal soon after, to wrap up a comfortable win for the Ocean State club.

Rhode Island showed off its impressive depth early, combining to open the scoring in the 13th minute through a pair of first-time contributors. Rhode Island native Kevin Vang, making his second career start for the club, collected the ball at the top of the box, cutting through CD Faialense's back line with a smart lob to Rovira. Rovira ran in behind and flicked a left-footed finish inside the back post from a tight angle, opening his account for the club in his first career RIFC start.

RIFC did not take long to double the lead, striking again just 13 minutes later through another debutant. After Noah Fuson's corner found the feet of Hugo Bacharach inside the box, the defender redirected a low ball across the face of goal. CJ Williams was the first to the loose ball, and tucked it into the bottom-right corner to complement his first professional start with his first professional goal.

The Ocean State club continued to pile on the pressure after the halftime break, outshooting Faialense 26-7 and taking a club-record 12 shots on target through 90 minutes. Although Faialense had opportunities to cut the deficit, Rhode Island FC put the game to bed in the 78th minute when second-half substitute Scardina connected with a deep cross from Aldair Sanchez and drilled a close-range header into the bottom-left corner to make it 3-0.

Less than three minutes later, Scardina broke through down the right wing again, getting on the end of a long ball over the top from Clay Holstad. Nodding it down and sprinting into the box, Scardina launched a shot that Faialense defender Michael Willis was able to get a foot on, but a deflection took into the back of his own net to wrap up the scoring and confirm RIFC's place in the Second Round with a comfortable 4-0 win.

Rhode Island FC will find out its Second Round opponent and venue in the Second Round draw, which will be announced soon.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will kick off a two-game road trip when it visits Lynn Family Stadium to take on back-to-back Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC on Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m. The club will return home on Saturday, April 4th at 4 p.m. when it faces Detroit City FC on 401 Night. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Dani Rovira (Kevin Vang), 13th minute: Rovira flicks Vang's through ball home from a tight angle. RI 1, CDF 0

RI - CJ Williams (Hugo Bacharach), 26th minute: Williams tucks home Bacharach's low cross. RI 2, CDF 0

RI - Nick Scardina (Aldair Sanchez), 78th minute: Scardina heads Sanchez's cross into the bottom-right corner. RI 3, CDF 0

RI - Michael Willis (OWN GOAL), 80th minute: Willis blocks Scardina's effort, but the deflection finds the back of the net. RI 4, CDF 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Defender Dani Rovira and forward Logan Dorsey made their first career Rhode Island FC starts. Rovira scored his first career RIFC goal in the 13th minute.

Defender CJ Williams and forward Jamin Gogo Williams made their Rhode Island FC debuts in the starting lineup. Williams scored his first professional goal in the 26th minute.

Midfielder Kevin Vang made his second career RIFC start, and collected his first career Rhode Island FC assist.

Vang is the second Rhode Island native to score or assist for Rhode Island FC, and the first to do so since the club's inaugural season, after Isaac Angking scored in RIFC's 5-2 win at Louisville City FC on June 22, 2024.

Hugo Bacharach tallied his first career RIFC assist in the 26th minute.

Aldair Sanchez assisted his first goal of the 2026 season, and the seventh of his career. He ranks sixth all-time in total assists for RIFC.

Rhode Island FC took 26 shots for the second-straight game, following up its Home Opener vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville on March 14 with another 26-shot outing vs. Faialense.

RIFC's 12 shots on target was a single-game club record.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Nick Scardina

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