Las Vegas Lights FC Midfielder Abraham Okyere Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 2

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Abraham Okyere was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 2 on Tuesday morning.

Okyere earned his spot on the Team of the Week Bench after scoring two goals in four minutes against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, making things level for the Lights with only 11 minutes left on the clock.

Okyere's first goal came in the 75th minute, when he buried a beautiful Nyk Sessock cross into Colin Shutler's net with an elegant header.

Four minutes later, Okyere interrupted the Switchbacks' buildup, ran towards the outskirts of the box, and fired a precise shot that went past Shutler and into the bottom left corner of the net. It was a beauty, and you can vote for it as USL Championship goal of the week here.

Unfortunately, his goal was not enough to secure points on the road as the Switchbacks would score a few minutes later.

Beyond the crucial brace, Okyere had 75% pass accuracy, made 6 defensive contributions, and won 100% of his aerial duels.

Las Vegas Lights FC will make their long-awaited return to Cashman Field on Saturday, March 28 to host Monterey Bay FC for the team's Home Opener. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

See below for the full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 2:

GK - Joey Batrouni, San Antonio FC

D - Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC

D - Aiden McFadden, Louisville City FC

D - Callum Montgomery, Detroit City FC

M - Ray Serrano, Louisville City FC

M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Bradley Sample, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Bobosi Byaruhanga, Oakland Roots SC

F - Darren Smith, Detroit City FC

F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

Coach - Ryan Martin, Oakland Roots SC

Bench - Oliver Semmle (LEX), Nico Benalcazar (OC), Frank Nodarse (RI), Taylor Davila (LOU), Charles Ahl (PIT), Chris Donovan (LOU), Abraham Okyere (LV)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026

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