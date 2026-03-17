San Antonio FC Signs Forward Ej Johnson to 25-Day Contract
Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward EJ Johnson to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're happy to welcome EJ to San Antonio," said SAFC Head Coach Carlos Llamosa. "He is a strong and versatile player who will add valuable depth to our attacking unit."
Johnson most recently competed in the USL Championship with Oakland Roots SC, scoring one goal in 471 minutes of play. Prior to that, he featured for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in 2024, where he tallied two goals and one assist in 21 matches.
The 22-year-old began his professional career in Europe after signing with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC in 2022. He gained additional experience through loan spells with Charleston Battery in USL Championship and FC Edinburgh in Scotland's League One. Johnson also spent time with Austin FC II during the 2023 season, making 23 appearances as the team captured the MLS Next Pro Cup.
A native of Fairfield, California, Johnson developed in the Sacramento Republic FC Academy and later trained with the Barça Residency Academy in Arizona before turning professional.
San Antonio FC kicks off its U.S. Open Cup run Wednesday, March 18 against ASC New Stars. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on the U.S. Soccer YouTube Channel. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
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