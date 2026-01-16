Republic FC Transfers Lewis Jamieson to Newport County
Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC today announced that forward Lewis Jamieson has been transferred to Newport County of EFL League Two. The terms of the transfer were not disclosed per club policy.
"Lewis always gave 100% when he pulled on the Republic jersey," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "We thank him for his service to Sacramento Republic FC and wish him all the best as he continues his career."
Jamieson signed with Republic FC ahead of the 2025 season on a transfer from Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren F.C. and brief loan with Raith Rovers FC. He appeared in 25 matches across all competitions, including 13 starts. In his lone season with the club, the forward recorded three goals and one assist, providing attacking versatility and depth throughout the campaign.
Sacramento Republic FC will open the 2026 season at home on March 7 when the Indomitable Club hosts Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa. Kickoff for the 13th season is set for 7:00 p.m. at Heart Health Park. Fans secure their seat for the entire 2026 season by becoming a member today and lock in the lowest prices of the year. Group tickets and single match tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 16, 2026
- New Mexico United Announces 2026 Theme Night Schedule - New Mexico United
- Center Back Souza Signs for 2026 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Republic FC Transfers Lewis Jamieson to Newport County - Sacramento Republic FC
- MBFC Acquires Belmar Joseph on Loan from FC Sion - Monterey Bay FC
- Rhode Island FC Releases 2026 Preseason Schedule - Rhode Island FC
- Indy Eleven, MELI, & Susan G. Komen© Unite to Celebrate Community, Culture, and the Power of Local Pride - Indy Eleven
- Brooklyn FC Signs Forward Juan Carlos "JC" Obregón - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Republic FC Transfers Lewis Jamieson to Newport County
- Republic FC Bolsters Frontline with Addition of Striker Kyle Edwards
- Girls Own the Field: Special All Girls Program Celebrates Empowerment on and off the Pitch
- Republic FC Acquires Forward Mayele Malango from Monterey Bay FC Via Transfer
- Former Club Captain Jeremy Hall Named Head Coach for U-18 USMNT