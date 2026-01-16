Republic FC Transfers Lewis Jamieson to Newport County

Published on January 16, 2026

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC today announced that forward Lewis Jamieson has been transferred to Newport County of EFL League Two. The terms of the transfer were not disclosed per club policy.

"Lewis always gave 100% when he pulled on the Republic jersey," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "We thank him for his service to Sacramento Republic FC and wish him all the best as he continues his career."

Jamieson signed with Republic FC ahead of the 2025 season on a transfer from Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren F.C. and brief loan with Raith Rovers FC. He appeared in 25 matches across all competitions, including 13 starts. In his lone season with the club, the forward recorded three goals and one assist, providing attacking versatility and depth throughout the campaign.

Sacramento Republic FC will open the 2026 season at home on March 7 when the Indomitable Club hosts Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa. Kickoff for the 13th season is set for 7:00 p.m. at Heart Health Park.







