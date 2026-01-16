Center Back Souza Signs for 2026

Defender Victor Souza with New England Revolution II

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed defender Victor Souza, adding to their back line for the 2026 season. The deal includes a team option for 2027 and is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Souza, 24, spent his first three professional seasons with New England Revolution II in MLS Next Pro after being drafted by the Revolution in the second round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Boston College, where he was a two-time All-ACC Third Team selection.

"After a successful college career in the ACC and three strong years in MLS Next Pro, Victor is well prepared for the demands of USL Championship soccer," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "He has everything we look for in a center back, and we're thrilled to welcome him to Pittsburgh."

Across his three seasons with Revs II, Souza amassed 70 total appearances and led the team in minutes played in 2023, his first pro season. He had two goals and an assist in MLS Next Pro, and he also made one appearance with the MLS side, recording an assist off the bench against the Chicago Fire in this year's U.S. Open Cup.

Hailing from the Ozone Park neighborhood in Queens, N.Y., Souza played in the New York City FC Academy as a youth player, helping them to a 2019 national championship before beginning his college career.

