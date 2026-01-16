Brooklyn FC Signs Forward Juan Carlos "JC" Obregón

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed forward Juan Carlos "JC" Obregón, pending league and federation approval.

Obregón, 28, a New York City native who represents Honduras internationally, including in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, joins Brooklyn after a productive run across the USL ecosystem. He played collegiately at Siena and also appeared for F.A. Euro in 2016 before turning professional with Rio Grande Valley FC in the USL Championship.

Obregón hit his stride with Hartford Athletic, scoring 15 goals in 53 league appearances across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He later spent time with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Charlotte Independence before moving to Westchester SC for the club's first season in 2025.

Once he arrived at Westchester, Obregón took off. He won the USL League One Golden Boot after scoring 17 regular-season goals, and was named the 2025 Player of the Year, giving Brooklyn a proven scorer with a knack for finding the game's biggest moments.

