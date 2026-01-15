Brooklyn FC Signs Tommy McNamara

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced it has signed veteran midfielder Tommy McNamara, pending league and federation approval. Brooklyn FC will debut in the USL Championship on March 8, 2026, when the team takes on Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park.

McNamara, a New York native, brings more than a decade of top-flight professional experience and a track record of production as a two-way midfielder. He has made 219 Major League Soccer regular-season appearances with 22 goals and 30 assists across stops with Chivas USA, New York City FC, the Houston Dynamo and the New England Revolution. He also helped the Revolution win the 2021 Supporters' Shield.

McNamara joins Brooklyn FC after most recently playing for the New England Revolution and Las Vegas Lights FC.

"Tommy sets the standard for what we want to build from day one," said Brooklyn FC men's head coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He competes, he will connect the group, and he understands what it takes to prepare every week in this league. He is a true pro, and we want his edge, his leadership, and his New York pride at the center of our team."

Known for his versatility and work rate, McNamara has played multiple roles across midfield during his career, including as a central midfielder and wide attacker. During four seasons with New York City FC, he became a reliable contributor in the club's early years, producing 13 goals and 14 assists in league play.

"This is special. I grew up in this area, and now I get to help launch a new club in the biggest city in the country," McNamara said. "Brooklyn has its own identity, and you can feel the ambition behind this project. I want to be part of setting the culture and helping this team hit the ground running in 2026."

