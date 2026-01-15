Rhode Island FC Announces Kickoff Times for 2026 USL Championship Season

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced kickoff times for its 34-game slate in 2026 with the Ocean State club's third USL Championship season just 51 days away. RIFC will play 17 games at Centreville Bank Stadium, beginning with its Home Opener on Saturday, March 7, at 2:30 p.m. vs. Loudoun United FC. Single-game tickets to RIFC's first five home games of the 2026 season are available here.

After opening the 2026 season on March 7 at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC's next two home games will kick off at 4 p.m. when it hosts USL Championship expansion side Sporting Club Jacksonville (March 14) and Eastern Conference foe Detroit City FC (April 4). Beginning with RIFC's April 22 home game vs. Charleston Battery, its remaining 14 home games in 2026 will kick off at 7:30 p.m., including both of its home group stage games in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Rhode Island FC will also play 17 road games in 2025. Following a two-game homestand to start the season, RIFC will open up its road slate on March 21 when it travels to Louisville City FC at 4 p.m. Ten of RIFC's remaining 16 games away from Centreville Bank Stadium will kickoff at 7 p.m., beginning with RIFC's March 28 trip to Miami FC and concluding with its season finale at regional rival Hartford Athletic on Oct. 24.

Fans interested in being a part of the action in 2026 can secure their seats now by purchasing a season ticket membership or one of RIFC's various multi-game partial plans. The 5-game plan offers a ticket to the Home Opener and four other home games of the plan holder's choice in 2026, with plans starting at just $122. In celebration of the biggest soccer tournament in the world coming to Foxborough, Mass. this summer, fans can also take advantage of the Club & Country 5-game plan, which offers a ticket to the Home Opener, tickets to four other RIFC home games of their choice and a limited-edition country-themed RIFC scarf. The Wicked Warm 3-game plan, starting at just $84, includes a ticket to the first three home games, one RIFC beanie and one pair of RIFC gloves. The Home Opener 4-pack includes four tickets to the Home Opener, one Chip on a Trip and a pair of RIFC-themed socks starting at just $82!

2026 Rhode Island FC Schedule

GAME DAY DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT

1 Saturday March 7 2:30 p.m. Loudoun United FC

2 Saturday March 14 4:00 p.m. Sporting Club Jacksonville

3 Saturday March 21 4:00 p.m. Louisville City FC

4 Saturday March 28 7:00 p.m. Miami FC

5 Saturday April 4 4:00 p.m. Detroit City FC

6 Saturday April 11 7:00 p.m. Lexington SC

7 Wednesday April 22 7:30 p.m. Charleston Battery

8 Saturday April 25 7:00 p.m. Hartford Athletic*

9 Saturday May 2 7:30 p.m. Birmingham Legion FC

10 Saturday May 9 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rowdies

11 Saturday May 16 4:00 p.m. Portland Hearts of Pine*

12 Saturday May 23 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn FC

13 Saturday May 30 7:00 p.m. Indy Eleven

14 Saturday June 6 7:30 p.m. Westchester SC*

15 Saturday June 13 6:00 p.m. Loudoun United FC

16 Saturday July 4 7:30 p.m. Orange County SC

17 Wednesday July 8 10:30 p.m. Sacramento Republic FC

18 Saturday July 11 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn FC*

19 Saturday July 18 7:30 p.m. Hartford Athletic

20 Saturday July 25 7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

21 Saturday Aug. 1 8:00 p.m. Birmingham Legion FC

22 Saturday Aug. 8 7:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

23 Saturday Aug. 15 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Rowdies

24 Saturday Aug. 22 7:30 p.m. Monterey Bay FC

25 Saturday Aug. 29 8:30 p.m. FC Tulsa

26 Saturday Sept. 5 7:30 p.m Louisville City FC

27 Saturday Sept. 12 7:00 p.m. Sporting Club Jacksonville

28 Saturday Sept. 19 7:30 p.m. Miami FC

29 Saturday Sept. 26 7:00 p.m. Charleston Battery

30 Wednesday Sept. 30 7:30 p.m. Indy Eleven

31 Saturday Oct. 3 7:00 p.m. Brooklyn FC

32 Saturday Oct. 10 7:00 p.m. Detroit City FC

33 Saturday Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

34 Saturday Oct. 24 7:00 p.m. Hartford Athletic

*Prinx TIres USL Cup Group Stage

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.