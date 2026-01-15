Rowdies Welcome Ladule Lako LoSarah & Andrew Fox to Technical Staff

Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that Ladule Lako LoSarah and Andrew Fox have joined the technical staff as assistant coaches ahead of the upcoming 2026 USL Championship season.

LoSarah brings coaching experience from both the college level and professional level, most recently serving as Performance Coach for The Town FC during the 2025 MLS Next Pro Season. Prior to that, LoSarah served under Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato on the technical staff of Union Omaha in 2023 and 2024. Together, they helped Omaha secure back-to-back Players' Shields and win the 2024 USL League One Final.

Born in California to an American mother and South Sudanese father, LoSarah represented South Sudan at the international level as a player. He enjoyed a 15-year playing career that included stints in the United States, South Asia, and Europe before beginning his coaching career in Germany as the coach for Inter Leipzig's U-17 squad in 2015. LoSarah then returned to the United States to coach in college, serving as an assistant on the staffs at Pomona-Pitzer, Illinois Wesleyan, Texas A&M International, and University of California-Riverside.

Fox's appointment marks his first step into professional coaching after a ten-year playing career as a defender in England, Sweden, and the United States. The 33-year-old Englishman also has a past connection with Casciato, having worked with him at El Paso Locomotive FC during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Fox made over 120 appearances in the USL Championship across four seasons in El Paso and two seasons at Orange County SC, where he last played in 2024. Before his time in the USL Championship, Fox played in his home country at Peterborough United, Stevenage, and Grimsby Town in the English Football League. He also spent one season in Sweden's top division with AFC Eskilstuna in 2017.

"Ladule and Andrew are great additions to our coaching staff for the 2026 season, and they will both bring different qualities that will strengthen our team," said Casciato. "I'm looking forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on our squad in 2026 and beyond."

LoSarah and Fox join returning members of the Rowdies technical staff for Casciato's first full season in charge. Longtime Goalkeeper Coach Stuart Dobson returns for his 12th season in Tampa Bay along with Assistant Coach John Pascarella.

Alejandro Fernandez also returns for his third season as First Team Analyst, while club legend Yann Ekra returns in a dual coaching and scouting role for the 2026 season.

Additionally, after announcing his retirement from professional soccer at the end of the 2025 season, legendary Rowdies midfielder Leo Fernandes has accepted the role of Head Scout for the club. Fernandes will also assist in coaching the Rowdies 2 team in 2026.

Tampa Bay will kick off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, March 7 at Birmingham Legion FC before returning to Al Lang Stadium for their Home Opener against the reigning league champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, March 21.







