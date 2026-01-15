Riverhounds Release 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2026 season, and the reigning USL Championship title holders will one again face a mix of pro and top-level college opposition to prepare for their championship defense.
The preseason will kick off Monday, Feb. 2, with a reunion of two of the USL's oldest clubs when the Hounds host the Richmond Kickers for the first time since Richmond dropped to USL League One. That match will be played at the AHN Montour Sports Complex in Coraopolis, as for the first time, the Hounds will split their home preseason schedule between their training facility and Highmark Stadium.
Three straight USL Championship opponents come next on the schedule with a road trip to face Indy Eleven on Feb. 6, a home match at AHN Montour against Loudoun United FC on Feb. 13, and a first-ever visit by Lexington SC to Highmark Stadium on Feb. 21.
The exhibition schedule will wrap up the next weekend with matches on back-to-back nights. The Hounds host West Virginia University at Highmark Stadium on Friday, Feb. 27, before making the trip across the river to face the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday, February. 28 at Ambrose Urbanic Field.
The preseason schedule is subject to changes, and home preseason matches are open to the public. In the event of wintry weather, matches scheduled for either home venue could be moved to the indoor field at AHN Montour.
To see match times and keep up with the most up-to-date information, view the Preseason Schedule at riverhounds.com.
2026 Riverhounds preseason schedule
Monday, Feb. 2, 12 p.m. - vs. Richmond Kickers (AHN Montour)
Friday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m. - at Indy Eleven
Friday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. - vs. Loudoun United FC (AHN Montour)
Saturday, Feb. 21, 12 p.m. - vs. Lexington SC (Highmark Stadium)
Friday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. - vs. West Virginia University (Highmark Stadium)
Saturday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. - at University of Pittsburgh
