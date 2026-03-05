CBS Contest Highlights Hounds' 2026 TV Schedule

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are out to defend their USL Championship title, and once again fans will be able to catch all 34 matches televised live with three matches airing on national television and the rest carried by returning local broadcast partners KDKA+ and SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The national broadcast schedule is highlighted by a marquee summer matchup on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+, when the Hounds host Louisville City FC at noon on Saturday, July 18. It will be the Hounds' first network TV appearance since last season's USL Championship Final, and the first-ever Hounds home game on network TV, which will be carried locally on KDKA.

The Hounds make two other appearances on the USL's national TV schedule, visiting Sporting Jacksonville on July 15 in a match airing on CBS Sports Network and hosting the Charleston Battery on Aug. 15 on ESPN2.

Through the club's local partnerships, 14 matches will air on KDKA+, beginning with the season opener this Saturday, March 7 against Charleston. It is the fourth year of the Hounds' partnership with KDKA+, which includes the live match broadcasts, in-marked streaming at KDKA.com and coverage of the team available on KDKA and online.

"KDKA has always believed in celebrating what makes Pittsburgh special, and the USL champion Riverhounds are a shining example of that spirit," said Julie Eisenman, KDKA president and general manager. "We're proud to make Hounds soccer more accessible to the their loyal and ever-growing fan base who supports them and all our Pittsburgh sports teams with heart and hometown pride."

SportsNet Pittsburgh enters its third season airing Hounds matches, and this year they will show a new high of 17 matches between SNP and their sister channel, SportsNet Pittsburgh+. The first SNP broadcast of the season comes Saturday, March 21 when the Hounds visit the Tampa Bay Rowdies, and SNP and SNP+ will have the team's run-in to the playoffs airing the final four matches of the regular season.

Hounds fans can watch live games airing on SportsNet Pittsburgh channels using the SNP 360 app by authenticating with their TV provider or subscribing directly. In addition to Hounds games, SNP 360 offers access to 24/7 live programming from SportsNet Pittsburgh, live Penguins and Pirates games and exclusive shows. For more information and to download, fans can visit GetSNP360.com.

Both KDKA+ and SportsNet Pittsburgh also will show re-airings of matches throughout the season, with exact schedules to be announced. To see the Riverhounds' full 2026 schedule, visit riverhounds.com/schedule.







