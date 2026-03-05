Match Preview: Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa
Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Overview: SAC vs. TUL
Date: Saturday, March 7
Location: Heart Health Park
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through gates will 2026 magnet schedule courtesy of UC Davis Health
Watch: FOX40+, Streaming on the CBS Sports Golazo Network
Know Your Club - Republic FC
It's a new year and a new opportunity for the Indomitable Club to chase Championship silverware. After finishing second in the Western Conference and reaching the final of the USL Cup, Republic FC is hungry for more in 2026 and has built a new squad ready for the challenge.
Leading the returners is the core of last year's Western Conference-leading backline, including three-time Goalkeeper of the Year finalist Danny Vitiello and Captain Lee Desmond, as well as winger Jack Gurr and 2025 newcomers Freddy Kleemann and Michel Benitez. Homegrown midfielder Blake Willey is ready to take his performance to the next level after a breakout sophomore season, while Dominik Wanner and Ryan Spaulding return to build on a strong debut year in Sacramento.
Goalkeeper #1 Danny Vitiello
Defender #4 Lee Desmond
It was a busy offseason for Head Coach Neill Collins and the technical staff. Eleven new players were brought in to create a new identity and style of play. The front line features three new names - Forster Ajago, Mayele Malango, and Kyle Edwards, who all led their previous teams in scoring last year.
In the midfield, league veterans Danny Crisostomo and Arturo Rodriguez are set to make their club debuts on Saturday. Across their USL careers, the duo has combined for nearly 300 appearances, 26 goals, and 32 assists, as well as 60 chances created in 2025 alone.
They're joined by Mark-Anthony Kaye and Memo Rodriguez who are returning to the league after several successful seasons in MLS. Their accolades include an All-Star Selection, a Supporters' Shield, U.S. Open Cup title, and nearly 300 total appearances combined.
Forward #7 Mayele Malango
Midfielder #18 Mark-Anthony Kaye
Midfielder #8 Memo Rodriguez
And now the revamped squad faces its first test on Saturday, taking on the reigning Western Conference Champions. It's a challenge that the Indomitable Club has historically embraced, an opportunity to start the season on a positive note. Heading into the weekend, the team has not lost a season opener since 2015 and is undefeated when kicking off the season at home. And if tradition carries on, a club newcomer is set to make a splash in his debut this weekend. SRFC debutants have scored in each of the last six season openers, with a Republic FC player claiming the Week 1 Player of the Week in the last two years.
Know Your Opponent - FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa returns to action looking to continue the success it found in 2025. Under Head Coach Luke Spencer, the Scissortails put together a historic campaign with a club record 57 points and their first-ever trip to the USL Championship Final.
FC Tulsa's #15 Lamar Batista
The Oklahoma club maintained the majority of its roster, but will now have to build on last year's breakout campaign without some of its key players. Striker Taylor Calheira - who ranked 2nd in USL with 17 goals and earned an All-League First Team selection - was transferred to Sporting Kansas City for a club record transfer fee. On the backline, goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda, who posted eight clean sheets in 2025, will now sit between the sticks for Lexington, while centerback Arthur Rogers made the move to Miami, taking a key piece of Tulsa's attack from a season ago.
The returners are led by All-League selection Lamar Batista and midfielder Stefan Lukic who notched seven goals in 2025, and put in a stellar postseason performance highlighted by two extra-time game-winners to propel Tulsa to the title match.
Meanwhile, there has been a steady influx of new talent to fill out the roster, including two-time all-league selection Bruna Lapa and forward Nelson Pierre, who will look to replicate Taylor Calheira's success in his move from MLS NEXT Pro to USL Championship. In goal, Alex Tambakis is set to debut for his new team. He is currently tied with Republic FC's Danny Vitiello for the league's all-time record in clean sheets.
With a slew of new players and a core group of returners from its historic 2025 campaign, Tulsa will be looking to prove early on that last year's success wasn't a fluke.
Head-to-Head
Republic FC should have a bit of extra motivation heading into Saturday's match. Last year, FC Tulsa was the only team to defeat Sacramento twice during the regular season. Prior to that, however, the series was all Republic - with the Quails going undefeated in its first 14 head-to-heads against Tulsa.
