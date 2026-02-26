Republic FC and Rayan Djedje Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC announced today that the club has released defender Rayan Djedje following the termination of his contract by mutual consent.

"We appreciate Rayan's contributions to the club last season and hoped that we could build on that this year. Unfortunately Rayan has experienced some unforeseen personal issues and therefore we agreed it would be best for both parties for him to stay in France close to his family," said Head Coach Neill Collins.

Djedje joined Republic FC ahead of the 2025 season on a transfer from USL League One side Charlotte Independence. In his 12 appearances for Sacramento, including the USL Cup Final, he posted 37 clearances and helped the club secure six clean sheets.

Djedje joined Republic FC ahead of the 2025 season on a transfer from USL League One side Charlotte Independence. In his 12 appearances for Sacramento, including the USL Cup Final, he posted 37 clearances and helped the club secure six clean sheets.







