Lexington Sporting Club Releases 2026 USL Championship Kits

Published on February 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

They're here!

On Thursday, Lexington Sporting Club unveiled the men's primary and secondary kits ahead of the club's second season competing in the USL Championship. The new designs reflect the proud equine spirit at the heart of the club, blending a forward-looking vision with a nod to Lexington's rich tradition. It's a set of kits that are only fitting for the Year of the Horse.

The kits were revealed exclusively to LSC ONE Members during a private launch event, where supporters had the first opportunity to see and purchase them in person.

Proudly emblazoned across the chest of both shirts is front-of-kit partner UK HealthCare Sports Medicine, whose continued support helps keep Lexington SC players performing at their best all season long. The club also extends its thanks to kit provider hummel for delivering another outstanding collection as the partnership enters its second year, with the global brand continuing as Lexington Sporting Club's official on-field apparel partner.

The Primary Kit

Lexington Sporting Club's primary men's kit features a black base. Dark green striping subtly forms the shapes of running horses, a visual reminder of the club's commitment to moving forward into 2026 while leaving last season behind.

The Secondary Kit

The secondary men's kit showcases a green diamond pattern set against a white base, inspired by the iconic Dixiana Farm jockey silks. A subtle horse-tail pattern woven into the fabric, paired with a simplified crest and clean hummel wordmark, creates a clean, modern look that still honors the city and club's deep equine roots.

Both kits are now available for purchase in youth and adult sizes!

They are also available now at the LSC Team Store at Lexington SC Stadium, located at 200 Shives Drive, Lexington, KY 40509.

See shop.lexsporting.com for store hours.

All kits are unisex.







