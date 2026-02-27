Lexington Sporting Club Releases 2026 USL Championship Kits
Published on February 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
They're here!
On Thursday, Lexington Sporting Club unveiled the men's primary and secondary kits ahead of the club's second season competing in the USL Championship. The new designs reflect the proud equine spirit at the heart of the club, blending a forward-looking vision with a nod to Lexington's rich tradition. It's a set of kits that are only fitting for the Year of the Horse.
The kits were revealed exclusively to LSC ONE Members during a private launch event, where supporters had the first opportunity to see and purchase them in person.
Official 2026 USL Championship Kit Launch Video
Proudly emblazoned across the chest of both shirts is front-of-kit partner UK HealthCare Sports Medicine, whose continued support helps keep Lexington SC players performing at their best all season long. The club also extends its thanks to kit provider hummel for delivering another outstanding collection as the partnership enters its second year, with the global brand continuing as Lexington Sporting Club's official on-field apparel partner.
The Primary Kit
Lexington Sporting Club's primary men's kit features a black base. Dark green striping subtly forms the shapes of running horses, a visual reminder of the club's commitment to moving forward into 2026 while leaving last season behind.
The Secondary Kit
The secondary men's kit showcases a green diamond pattern set against a white base, inspired by the iconic Dixiana Farm jockey silks. A subtle horse-tail pattern woven into the fabric, paired with a simplified crest and clean hummel wordmark, creates a clean, modern look that still honors the city and club's deep equine roots.
Both kits are now available for purchase in youth and adult sizes!
Shop the 2026 Kits!
PRIMARY KIT - ADULT
PRIMARY KIT - YOUTH
SECONDARY KIT - ADULT
SECONDARY KIT - YOUTH
They are also available now at the LSC Team Store at Lexington SC Stadium, located at 200 Shives Drive, Lexington, KY 40509.
See shop.lexsporting.com for store hours.
All kits are unisex.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 26, 2026
- Lexington Sporting Club Releases 2026 USL Championship Kits - Lexington SC
- Phoenix Rising to Host Spokane Velocity FC in Final Preseason Match - Phoenix Rising FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces the Addition of 4 Academy Contracts Coming from Project 51O - Oakland Roots SC
- MountainStar Sports Group Announces Executive Promotions for El Paso Chihuahuas & El Paso Locomotive FC Staff - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Birmingham Legion FC Sign Jamaican International Nico Brown - Birmingham Legion FC
- Republic FC and Rayan Djedje Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Acquire Midfielder Alex Mendez - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Sign 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Winner Rémi Cabral - FC Tulsa
- Rowdies Transfer Alex Mendez to El Paso - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Battery Release 2026 Primary and Secondary Kits - Charleston Battery
- United Soccer League Adds Weatherford Capital as Strategic Partner - USL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Releases 2026 USL Championship Kits
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces New Partnership with Genesis of Lexington
- Lexington SC Signs 17-Year-Old Kentucky Native Andrew Caborn to USL Academy Contract
- LSC Women Fall At Home To Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda Via Transfer from FC Tulsa