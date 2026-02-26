Battery Release 2026 Primary and Secondary Kits

The Charleston Battery are pleased to unveil the Primary and Secondary Kits for the 2026 season on Thursday.

Designed in collaboration with hummel®, the club's official on-field apparel provider, the shirts offer a striking look for the Battery's 34th season.

The Primary Kit's design features a 1900s-era map of Charleston, including the downtown peninsula and surrounding towns, in addition to both the Ashley and Cooper Rivers. Clad in all black, the shirt also has yellow complements through the club badge, player name sets, hummel® logo and shoulder chevrons. The Primary Kit is manufactured using the hummel® Pro Honeycomb fabric.

The Secondary Kit charts a new course for the Battery's away design as it introduces a black-and-yellow sash across the white shirt. The jersey is manufactured using a striped woven jacquard material for a premium upgrade in feel and structure, and paired with a rubberized hummel® logo. On the neckline and sleeve cuffs are a pair of thin yellow stripes to round off the look.

Present on each shirt's sleeve and back plate are the presence of club partners Fix-It 24/7 and MUSC Health, respectively.

Both jerseys are paired with custom socks featuring the crescent moon from the club's crest.

Fans can pre-order both kits now via the club's online store: shop.charlestonbattery.com

The kits will see game action when the season kicks off on Sat., March 7, as the Battery host the reigning champions, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, at Patriots Point. Tickets for the season opener are on sale now, but are going fast, and can be purchased on SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

Fans will also be able to check out and purchase the 2026 kits at the stadium on March 7.

For the goalkeepers, the fan-favorite Palmetto Kit returns in 2026 as one of the options for the shot-stoppers.







