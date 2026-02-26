Phoenix Rising to Host Spokane Velocity FC in Final Preseason Match

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising closes the 2026 preseason with a match against Spokane Velocity FC on Friday, February 27, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. with media check-in open beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Spokane Velocity FC faces Rising having finished runners-up of USL League One in each of its first two seasons as a club. In 2025, the Eastern Washington side finished third in the league table with 51 points.

Ahead of the match, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou spoke with reporters to sum up the preseason, look ahead to the regular season and provide health updates.

Additionally, please see here recent training and match photos that can be used with credit.

Please note there will no longer be a double header on Friday.

Parking is available in the lots immediately North of the stadium. The stadium is located at 3801 East Washington Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85034, just south of the Valley Metro station.

For additional credentialing information, visit the link or click the buttons below: phxrisingfc.com/media/credential-request.

2026 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

1/24; vs. Vancouver FC. Closed-door

1/29; vs. Vancouver FC. Closed-door

2/3; vs. Vision FC. Closed-door

2/8; Charlotte FC (Coachella Valley Invitational). Closed-door

2/14; vs. Las Vegas Lights, Noon*

2/21; Red vs. White scrimmage, 6:30 p.m.*

2/27; Spokane Velocity FC, 7:00 p.m.*

*Match open to fans & media







