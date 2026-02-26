FC Tulsa Sign 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Winner Rémi Cabral

Published on February 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







FC Tulsa announced today the signing of midfielder Rémi Cabral to its roster ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm delighted to welcome Rémi Cabral to Tulsa," said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "He is a dynamic striker who can put the ball in the back of the net, is willing to run in beyond back lines, press with intensity, and work tirelessly for the team, all traits that align with our DNA. What stood out most to us was Rémi's clear desire to join Tulsa despite having other options, and that commitment is incredibly important to us."

Cabral, 26, joins the Black and Gold after spending the last two seasons with Western Conference peers Phoenix Rising FC, where he made 48 appearances and recorded 14 goals and four assists across all competitions. The Paris, France-born midfielder made a permanent move to Rising in 2025 after spending 2024 on loan from Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids.

The Frenchman was a standout performer for Colorado Rapids' MLS NEXT Pro side, Rapids 2, in 2023, tallying 19 goals across 22 appearances. Cabral finished the campaign in a three-way tie in the MLSNP Golden Boot race, notching a second-half hat-trick in Colorado's regular season finale to claim his share of the accolade.

A product of the Paris Saint-Germain Youth Academy, Cabral spent his early career breaking into French sides FC Metz and Valenciennes FC, making appearances for both clubs' secondary teams from 2017 to 2021. Cabral made the move stateside in 2021 after signing a contract with then-USL Championship side LA Galaxy II, making 58 appearances and scoring eight goals over a two-season span.

FC Tulsa 2026 Roster (as of February 26, 2026):

Goalkeepers (2): Alex Tambakis, Triston Henry

Defenders (8): Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko, Delentz Pierre, Harvey St. Clair, Lamar Batista, Lucas Stauffer, Owen Damm, Ian Carlos Souza Daniel, Alonzo Clarke

Midfielders (8): Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Marcos Cerato, Raheem Somersall, Bailey Sparks, Jeorgio Kocevski, Zion Siranga*, Rémi Cabral

Forwards (5): Stefan Lukić, Bruno Lapa, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Nelson Pierre

*USL Academy signing

FC Tulsa will kick off the 2026 USL Championship season on the road at Sacramento Republic FC on March 7 before returning to ONEOK Field the following week. Fans can secure their seats to the club's Home Opener on March 14 at 7:00 p.m., against San Antonio FC, or any home match in 2026 with a Season Ticket Membership. Ticket packages, single game tickets, and more are available now at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.