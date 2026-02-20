FC Tulsa Transfers Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda to Lexington SC
Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
FC Tulsa announced today that it has agreed to the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda to USL Championship side Lexington Sporting Club for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval.
"As Johan moves to Lexington, we thank him for his contributions during his time with us," said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. " We wish him the best as he pursues this new opportunity."
Peñaranda, 26, departs Tulsa following 53 appearances across all competitions since joining the club in 2024, recording 16 clean sheets along the way. During the 2025 USL Championship season, Peñaranda made 26 appearances in goal, tallied eight clean sheets, and saved 67.5% of the shots he faced, helping the club clinch its first-ever Western Conference title.
FC Tulsa thanks Johan for his contributions to the club and the Greater Tulsa community in 2025, and wishes him all the best in Lexington.
