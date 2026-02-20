Rhode Island FC Partners with Rhode Island Energy for Second-Annual Postgame Fireworks Series

Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Ahead of an action-packed Summer or Soccer at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC is proud to announce its second-annual postgame fireworks series, presented by Rhode Island Energy. Returning the fan-favorite postgame entertainment from its inaugural season at Centreville Bank Stadium, RIFC will light up the sky of downtown Pawtucket following its home games on June 6, July 4 and Aug. 22. The fireworks series is highlighted by the Ocean State club's third-annual Independence Day game on July 4.

Fans looking to get in on the action can purchase single-game tickets here for the fireworks series games and the entire 2026 season at Centreville Bank Stadium.

"We are proud to bring our postgame fireworks series back this season and continue creating special moments for families and fans across Rhode Island," said Rhode Island FC Interim President Sean Carey. "The response last year was tremendous, and we are excited to build on that energy as we deliver memorable nights at Centreville Bank Stadium throughout the season."

Launched in 2025, the summer fireworks series pays homage to one of the most beloved fan-favorite traditions started by the Pawtucket Red Sox. For the second-straight year, the Ocean State club will bring the magic of fireworks back to Pawtucket during an action-packed Summer of Soccer.

The excitement will start on June 6, when RIFC hosts its annual Kids Night, presented by Rhode Island Energy, celebrating young Rhode Islanders! The fun-filled night will feature numerous local mascots joining the Ocean State club in celebrating the birthday of Rhode Island's favorite mascot, Chip the Harbor Seal, all capped off by the first postgame fireworks show of the summer over the Seekonk River.

One month later, RIFC will face Orange County SC for its third-annual Independence Day Game on July 4, which will be complete with themed merch and a specialty USA-themed scarf and ticket pack. Fans can spend their Independence Day with Rhode Island FC for a fun-filled night of soccer and fireworks!

The trio of postgame fireworks shows will conclude on Aug. 22 when the Ocean State club pays homage to one of the state's most famous artists in its second-annual Folklore Night, bringing back a fan-favorite with Taylor Swift-inspired festivities, music and merch, including the Folklore Night ticket and merch pack. Introduced in 2025, Folklore Night will pay tribute to all-things Taylor Swift, including the postgame fireworks show set to her hit music.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.