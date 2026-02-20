Week in LSC Recap: Loans, Extensions, Preseason & Schedule Update

Brooks Thompson Joins FC Dallas on Short-Term Loan

Goalkeeper Brooks Thompson has joined FC Dallas on a short-term loan through June, which includes an option to buy. Thompson made 15 appearances last season, recording 28 saves and four clean sheets.

Firmino Signs Extension

Midfielder Nick Firmino has signed a contract extension, solidifying his role as part of the club's core moving forward.

Griffith & White Extended Through 2026-27

On the women's side, Sarah Griffith and Hannah White have both signed contract extensions through the 2026-27 season, providing important continuity and leadership within the squad.

Men's Team Set for Preseason Doubleheader (Feb. 27)

The men's team will host a preseason doubleheader at Lexington SC Stadium on Feb. 27:

- 5 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne FC

- 7:30 p.m. vs. University of Kentucky

Both matches are free and open to the public.

Women's Match Rescheduled

The Gainbridge Super League match against Dallas Trinity FC has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. EST. Tickets from the originally scheduled date will be honored.







