Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes II
Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
AT A GLANCE: #SACvSJII
Gates: 3:30 p.m.
Kickoff: 5 p.m.
Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA
Tickets:
Parking:
Meet the Team Post-Match: Stick around after the final whistle for your chance to meet the new squad and coaching staff! All participants will receive a free team poster.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
WATER BOTTLES
Each guest is permitted to bring one (1) sealed water bottle or one (1) empty reusable water bottle. A water filling station will be available inside the front gates for your convenience. Click here to view a stadium map, including water refill stations. Please be advised that all reusable bottles are subject to inspection upon entry.
THIS WEEKEND'S FOOD TRUCKS
Will's Catering BBQ, Dub's Lunchbox Sandwiches, Fry Boys, Hefty's Gyros, Pizza Lovers Wood Fired Pizza, Yolanda's Tamales, D-dubs Grubs Funnel Cakes, Kona Ice, Mr. Pops
NOW SERVING AT THE CRAFT BREW BAR:
THREADS
2025 Primary Kit
Gear up for matchday with our Primary Kit! Shop online, at the Pro Shop, or in-stadium on matchday. Shop now
MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK
As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.
IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING
If you have any issues on matchday, let us know by notifying an usher or text (916)471-4625 and we will get it taken care of.
BAG POLICY
Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.
The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.
Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.
Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry
Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.
