Three SRFC Players Invited to U.S. Soccer Mini ID Camp

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Over the weekend, three of Republic FC's up-and-coming players had the opportunity to represent the Indomitable Club on the national stage.

Zayden Corzo, Xavien Rok, and Javier Martinez attended the U.S. Soccer Boys U-14 West Regional Mini Camp at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The three players feature for Republic FC's U-14 team, which is currently undefeated (9-0-2) and sitting second in its division heading into the final stretch of the season.

U.S. Soccer Talent ID Centers (IDCs) serve as an opportunity for the country's top talents to train and play games under the direction of U.S. Soccer Talent Identification Managers and are designed to evaluate players for Youth National Team rosters.

Republic FC academy players continue to earn youth national team program selections. Since the launch of the club's Youth Academy in 2015, over 65 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, showcase their talents in Youth National Team camps, or be invited to U.S. YNT Regional ID Center sessions alongside other top youth players.







