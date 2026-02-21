Republic FC Signs MLS Veteran Memo Rodriguez

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC announced that the club has signed midfielder Jose "Memo" Rodriguez. He will be added to the team's roster pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled to welcome Memo to the club," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "He's a player with top level experience who brings quality in possession, leadership in the midfielder, and a relentless work rate that fits the identity we're building. He's hungry to win and we believe he'll quickly make an impact on our season."

"I'm excited to join the club and I can't wait to get started and see all the fans on opening night," said Memo Rodriguez.

Memo's path to the pros began with the Houston Dynamo Academy in 2011. With 18 goals in 83 total appearances, he became a two-time Dynamo Academy Player of the Year before signing a Homegrown Player deal with the Dynamo ahead of the 2015 season. He spent his first two seasons with Dynamo affiliates Charleston Battery and Rio Grande Valley before returning to Houston in 2017.

From there, Rodriguez became a mainstay in the Dynamo first team lineup and etched his name into club history as the homegrown player with the most all-time appearances. In six seasons and 147 appearances across all competitions - including MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions League - he recorded 21 goals and 10 assists. In 2018, he added three goals and one assist to help the Dynamo win its first Open Cup title.

Memo spent the 2023 season with LA Galaxy and Austin FC before signing with Sporting Kansas City in 2024. In his two seasons with Sporting, he scored three goals and added five assists in 51 appearances across MLS, Open Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup.

Fans will have their first chance to see Memo in Old Glory Red at tonight's preseason friendly against San Jose Earthquakes II. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 5:00 p.m. and tickets are available starting at $16 at SacRepublicFC.com. After the match, attendees will have a chance to meet and interact with this year's team in the Fan Zone.

The countdown is on for the start of Republic FC's 2026 season. The Indomitable Club will begin its quest for silverware at home against defending Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa on Saturday, March 7. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







