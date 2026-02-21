Young Former MLS Midfielder Joins Hounds

Midfielder Sam Bassett with the Colorado Rapids

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed new midfielder Sam Bassett to a one-year deal with a club option for 2027, the team announced today. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Bassett, 22, spent last season with the Colorado Rapids as a homegrown signing, splitting time between the MLS club and their reserve team in MLS Next Pro, Rapids 2. He made 15 appearances for the Rapids across all competitions, recording one assist, and he posted three goals and seven assists in 16 matches for Rapids 2.

"We identified Sam early in the offseason as a strong fit for our style of play," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "He covers a lot of ground, is constantly on the move and can fill multiple roles across the midfield. We're excited to welcome him into the group."

A native of Wheat Ridge, Colo., Bassett's career to this point has been based in his home state as a product of the Rapids Academy and a standout college player for the University of Denver. Bassett scored 24 goals in 77 games as a college player, winning the Summit League Midfielder of the Year award in both 2023 and 2024 and leading the Pioneers to the NCAA College Cup semifinals in 2024.

Bassett made the leap to the pros immediately after his senior season and made his pro debut last March with Rapids 2. He scored his first pro goal in only his second appearance, finding the net early in a match against Real Monarchs, and on April 5, he was pulled into the club's First Team to make his MLS debut against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Hounds are finalizing their roster for 2026 ahead of the season opener March 7 against the Charleston Battery, and more signings are set to be announced over the coming week.

